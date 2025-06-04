Can Jac Caglianone Spark the Royals Lineup?

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 35/40 70/80 40/40 40/50 60

Caglianone not only possesses the best power in the class, but he will immediately boast some of the best raw power in the Minor Leagues. The Royals are going to let Cags try the two-way thing out of the gate, and he does have some intrigue on the mound. That said, his offensive upside is so immense that the focus will likely be shifted to the batter’s box, much like Bryce Eldridge.

Offense

Caglianone possesses top-of-the-scale power with better contact skills than most hitters with his build (there aren’t many). Starting with a wide stance and his hands high, Caglianone loads with a pronounced weight shift into his back side in tandem with a very small stride. With two strikes, Caglianone spreads out ever wider, barely picking his front foot off of the ground, focusing on just shifting his weight towards his back hip.

For a hitter with such long levers, his minimal stride helps him consistently be on time and see the ball early. That said, it can be difficult to control the weight shift of such a big frame, often swaying back forward prematurely on secondary stuff. His path stays in the zone for so long paired with ridiculous strength, allowing him to get away with a drift more than most hitters, but his swing can be choppy or on a downward angle towards the ball, resulting in too many ground balls and a need to catch the ball further out front to get it in the air. His raw power is encroaching on 80 grade, already flashing exit velocities as high as 120 mph with metal while launching home runs with his “C” swings.

Caglianone’s flatter path and bat speed make him difficult to beat within the zone, where he posted a 92% contact rate in his draft year, though his hyper-aggressive approach can undermine his bat-to-ball skills, bringing his overall contact rate down to 79%. He chased as much as any pro prospect in college baseball, though he did cut his chase rate a good bit in pro ball while continuing to showcase top-of-the-scale power.

Being in a launch position earlier than most hitters allows him to see the ball earlier, but it can also push a hitter further into swing mode. His improvements against secondary pitches in his draft year were a positive sign, as was his huge leap left on left, hitting over .400 against southpaws followed by an OPS around .950 in the minor leagues leading into his call-up. Caglianone has some of the most ridiculous raw power in the Minor Leagues, but he may need to make some adjustments in the box mechanically to facilitate better swing decisions and more lift.

Defense/Speed

Capable of running it up to the upper 90s on the mound, Caglianone has a plus plus arm that could play well in right field. The Royals have split his time between first base and right field in 2025, and while it will take some time for him to get comfortable in the outfield, he has looked relatively comfortable given the circumstances. He is quite comfortable at first base, where he could be at least an average defender. He’s a below-average runner, but far from a clogger on the base paths.