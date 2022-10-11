NLDS Series Preview: Phillies vs. Braves

What better way to open up the slate this week than watching a divisional series playoff matchup in the truest sense. Two teams who battled it out in the National League East all season meet once again, this time on the grand stand of the National League Division Series.

The Braves won the NL East this season, chasing down the Mets to win their fifth-consecutive division title. Meanwhile the Phillies were the proverbial punching bag for those top two teams, going 13-25 against the pair of 101-win teams that lived atop their division.

Philly never was able to legitimately push for the division, but they always comfortable stayed in contention with the Wild Card and they now represent the best puncher’s chance team in the sport. A lineup packed with star power in the form of Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber, with a starting rotation that features two of the best in the game today.

The Atlanta Braves are the far superior team in every metric you want to look at, yet the Phillies just dismantled the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round and have some momentum on their side. Will this play out how it is supposed to, or do the Phillies have a little more magic in them?