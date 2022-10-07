Ranking the Best Bullpens Heading into the Postseason

With Brad Hand’s status still up in the air for Game 1 against the Cardinals on Friday, the Phillies bullpen looks even shallower than it did in the regular season.

They ranked 23rd in bullpen ERA (4.27) in all of MLB, had the third-worst walk rate (10.8%) and only stranded runners 69.7% of the time — the seventh-worst mark in the majors.

While Philidelphia’s relievers did struggle throughout the season, there is hope for them to rise to the occasion in October. The group ranked in the top-10 in K% (24.9%) and top-five in HR/9 (0.82).

If they are able to come up with strikeouts in big spots and keep opponents in the ballpark, they may be able to support the arms at the top of their rotation and steal a playoff series and make some noise in the NLDS.

Phillies potential closer options in the playoffs and their stats over the last 14 days:



Seranthony Dominguez: 8.31 ERA, 8.42 FIP, 12.4 BB/9 (!!!), 8.3 K/9



David Robertson: 1.80 ERA, 5.31 FIP, 12.6 BB/9 (!!!), 9.0 K/9



Zach Eflin: 1.59 ERA (5.2 IP), 0 walks, 9.5 K/9 — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) October 5, 2022

11. San Diego Padres

Key Pitchers: Josh Hader (5.22 ERA), Luis García (3.39), Nick Martinez (3.47 ERA) and Robert Suarez (2.27 ERA)

Bringing in Josh Hader at the trade deadline was supposed to give the Padres the shutdown-end-of-game option that every team wants/needs in the postseason. Instead, he arrived in San Diego and added a question mark at the end of games.