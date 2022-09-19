Spencer Strider’s Quickly Becoming One of the Best Pitchers in Baseball

Strider’s Ascent During the 2022 Campaign

Spencer Strider was drafted by the Atlanta Braves just a few years ago in the 2020 MLB Draft, where he was selected in the fourth round out of Clemson. Strider made his MLB debut in 2021, pitching a few games out of relief at the end of the season. Strider would remain in the bullpen to start the 2022 campaign, excelling in a long relief role.

With a full starting rotation, the Braves used Strider out of the bullpen for his first 11 appearances this year, where he pitched to a 2.22 ERA, with 37 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. On May 30th he made his first career big league start and he has not looked back since.

Across 20 starts, Strider has pitched to a 2.77 ERA with a league-leading 165 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. An advanced metric darling, the flamethrower leads all pitchers in FIP (1.91), xFIP (2.20) and SIERA (2.41), while racking up a 4.2 fWAR, which is the third-best mark in MLB since he joined the rotation.

For the season, Strider’s 13.81 K/9 is leading the league and it is by nearly two whole strikeouts, with Blake Snell coming in second at 11.95 K/9. He is also exceptional at keeping the ball in the yard, as groundball God Framber Valdez is the only pitcher in baseball with a better HR/9 (0.45) than Strider’s 0.48 HR/9.

Strider only seems to be getting stronger as the season wears on too. Over his last 10 starts, he has only allowed more than two earned runs once, in an outing against the Mets on August 7th. Strider has a 2.20 ERA over his last 10 starts and his tied with Jacob deGrom and Zac Gallen for a league-leading 2.5 fWAR.

This month, Strider has recorded at least nine strikeouts in each start, with a 16-strikeout performance to go along with yesterday’s 10-K effort.