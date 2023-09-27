Phillies Clinch Postseason Berth in Walk-Off Fashion

With a walk-off victory over the Pirates on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies clinched a postseason berth and home-field advantage for the upcoming Wild Card series. This marks the second straight Wild Card appearance for Philadelphia and their first postseason series with home-field advantage since 2011.

The Phillies have already proven they are a step above the other Wild Card contenders. They are on pace to win 91 games, at least five more than all their competitors. Now, they have two extra tricks up their sleeve: first, a week to reset, and then a three-game postseason set in front of the Philadelphia faithful.

While the Cubs, Diamondbacks, Marlins, and Reds are still grappling over the final two Wild Card spots, the Phillies can rest easy over the last five days of the regular season. Manager Rob Thomson can line up his rotation exactly how he wants to. He can test out various bullpen options. Most importantly, he can finally give his players some much-needed time off.

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos have each taken only a single game off in the second half. Alec Bohm has only sat twice, and Trea Turner and Bryson Stott only three times each. Five Phillies rank among the top 25 NL players in plate appearances since the All-Star break.