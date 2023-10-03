What Do the Odds Tell Us About Who Will Win the World Series

The MLB playoffs are set to begin, with eight teams ready to battle it out in the Wild Card round starting today. Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies proved that even the last Wild Card team has a chance to make a run, as anything can happen in October.

Before the games begin, let’s take a look at what Vegas has to say about the odds on who will win the World Series this postseason. These odds reflect each team’s chances to win it all, which can give us an understanding on who the favorites are not only in the Wild Card round, but also throughout the playoffs.

MLB World Series Odds

Atlanta Braves +250

Los Angeles Dodgers +425

Houston Astros +500

Baltimore Orioles +600

Philadelphia Phillies +1200

Tampa Bay Rays +1200

Minnesota Twins +1800

Texas Rangers +1800

Milwaukee Brewers +2000

Toronto Blue Jays +2000

Arizona Diamondbacks +5000

Miami Marlins +5000

If you look atop the odds for who will win the World Series right now, it is no surprise that the four teams with the best odds are the four teams who have received a bye and are already waiting in the divisional series round.