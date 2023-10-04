NLWCS: 10 Immaculate Grid answers for Marlins-Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the Miami Marlins in a best-of-three NLWCS that will be played Tuesday, Wednesday, and, if necessary, Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. While the Phillies will be favored in the series, the Marlins actually won the season series 7-6, so this should be an interesting playoff matchup between two NL East rivals.

As we prepare for this Marlins-Phillies postseason series, here are 10 names to keep in mind for potential Immaculate Grid answers if the two franchises overlap in the popular daily game anytime soon.

The Marlins, of course, didn’t begin play until 1993, so just about all of these names will be relatively recent players. We’re going to assume J.T. Realmuto, Darren Daulton, Juan Pierre and Jean Segura are pretty obvious, so these answers may help to increase your rarity score.

Randy Wolf

The Phillies selected Wolf in the second round of the 1994 MLB Draft, and he spent the first eight years of his career in red pinstripes, making an All-Star Game appearance in 2003. That, you probably remember. What you might not remember is when Wolf went 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in six games, four of which were starts, for the 2014 Marlins.