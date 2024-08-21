Which MLB Division Race Will Be the Best to Follow in 2024?

With less than 40 games to play in the 2024 MLB regular season, baseball fans are in store for a dizzying conclusion to what one MLB insider is calling “the weirdest baseball season in a decade.”

Why is that? Well, look below at the tweet earlier in the week from ESPN’s Jeff Passan and you will see just how closely multiple teams are grouped as the postseason chase enters its final five weeks.

This is shaping up to be the weirdest baseball season in a decade.



With six weeks left, here are the dozen best records in MLB:



Phillies: 73-51

Dodgers: 73-52

Orioles: 73-52

Yankees: 73-52

Guardians: 72-52

Brewers: 72-52

Twins: 70-54

Padres: 70-55

Royals: 69-55

D-backs: 69-56… — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 19, 2024

And not only are teams chasing postseason positioning, but that also includes where MLB teams will finish in the final division standings as well.

Teams that were expected to run away with divisions (we’re looking at you, ahem, Los Angeles Dodgers) are finding the path to the playoffs isn’t as easy as many believed back in March.