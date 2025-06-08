Iván Herrera Has Emerged as a Top Catcher in 2025

Herrera’s bat speed is a primary factor in his swing equation. If you look around the league at players with similar contact rates you’ll notice they have significantly slower bat speeds, which is why they tend to be more slap hitters and not power hitters. You won’t find many players with a contact rate and bat speed combination like Herrera, though.

The evidence is already showing up. Through 31 games, Herrera’s six home runs have already surpassed his total from last season. His .236 ISO is up drastically from .127 last season. Sure, a 25.0% home run to fly ball rate is not sustainable, but even as that normalizes Herrera could still find power through adjustments that are just as likely to come.

The easiest way to get to your power is by pulling the ball. Although Herrera has the ability to leave the park to all fields, if he can get to his pull side more often then the home runs will follow. In his young career, Herrera has only pulled the ball in the air at a 14.2% clip. It is not unusual for young players to struggle with this and improve over time.

As he continues to see more major-league pitching, he’ll be able to better pick his spots to attack. Finding a way to pull the ball more and keep it off the ground feels like the next natural step. Although, his all-fields approach should not be abandoned or sacrificed.

In fact, his ability to use all fields should help open up opportunities for him to pull the ball. Earlier this season, Herrera faced Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Skubal, ahead with a 1-2 count, threw a perfect 99 mph fastball on the outside edge of the plate.

Most batters would hope to foul this off and live for another pitch. Herrera shot a line-drive RBI single to right, 98.7 mph off the bat. It was a great example of how Herrera can protect the plate and make the pitcher pay even if the pitch is executed perfectly.