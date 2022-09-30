Mets Promote Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez Ahead of Pivotal Series

Scouting Report

In our recent end of the season update of our Top 100, Francisco Alvarez was the highest-ranked Met on the list, coming in as the No. 6 prospect in all of baseball. Here is what Aram Leighton wrote about Alvarez.

6. Francisco Alvarez – C – New York Mets

Height/Weight: 5’10”, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.7M – 2018 (Mets) | ETA: 2023

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 65/70 55/60 40/40 40/50 65

One of the best power hitting catchers we have seen in the minors in some time, Alvarez has the goods to become one of baseball’s best catchers and should arrive in Queens in early 2023.

Offense

Starting with an open stance and a toe tap to close himself off, Alvarez has some of the easiest power you’ll find in the minors. Stocky with a powerful and explosive lower half, Alvarez stays in his backside really well and controls his body throughout his load and swing.

At a solid 5-foot-10, 230 pounds, Alvarez has easy plus pop in the tank, especially to his pull side. Though he looks to do damage to his pull side, Alvarez is capable of hitting the ball to all fields with authority thanks to his ability to keep his weight back and let the ball travel.

Alvarez relied on his natural feel to hit and decent overall approach to climb all the way to Triple-A in his age 20 season, but as he got to the upper levels, his struggles with elevated heaters were exploited a bit. A 30% chase rate and and even higher high in-zone whiff rate on four-seamers has resulted in him seeing more of them, but there are plenty of good hitters who have blue zones up there, they’re just better at laying off those pitches (see: Mike Trout).