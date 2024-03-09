New York Mets 2024 MLB Spring Training Storylines

One positive that stands out right away is the experience that Mendoza is surrounding himself with. John Gibbons, on top of being a former Mets player and coach, was a big league manager with the Blue Jays for 11 years across two stints. He will be an invaluable resource serving as Mendoza’s top lieutenant.

Antoan Richardson served as the Giants’ first base coach and also coached the outfield and baserunning during the past four years. Mike Sarbaugh was in Cleveland as the third base coach and infield coach for the past decade. Additionally, José Rosado has experience coaching in the minor leagues, the KBO, and as a pitching coach for Team Puerto Rico during the last three World Baseball Classics.

The Mets also brought back Jeremy Hefner as the pitching coach, as well as hitting coaches Eric Chávez and Jeremy Barnes. Hefner has now survived several regimes with the Mets and is viewed around the league as an asset. Mendoza was never going to let him go.

Maybe the most interesting staff move of all, though, was the decision to bring back Eric Chávez as the hitting coach. Chávez served as the hitting coach in 2022 when Jeff McNeil won a batting title and the Mets won 101 games. He was promoted to bench coach for the 2023 season and the offense took a major step back.

If the Mets’ offense can revert to 2022 form, Eric Chávez will be a big reason why. Barnes who served as the hitting coach last year has remained on the staff in the same role. So while Barnes served as the assistant hitting coach for Chávez in 2022, they now share a title.

Mendoza will have the tough task of following Buck Showalter, who was beloved by his players, as manager of the Mets. Two things are abundantly clear, though: he can handle the pressure of New York, and he has established a sound support system to lean on as he begins his managerial career.