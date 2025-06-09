Which Infield Combo Will the Mets Settle On for 2025?

The fact remains that the “Flying Squirrel” is not the player he once was. However, he can still be a valuable piece for the Mets. Versatility and high contact are still valuable skills on teams across the league, and McNeil is certainly capable of providing the Mets with that. Moreover, if he keeps hitting for this much power, it will be hard for Mendoza to ever take him out of the lineup.

Mark Vientos

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 28: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets runs the baseline after hitting an RBI double in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

Prior to Vientos’ recent injury, he was posing the Mets with an interesting dilemma. Last year, he enjoyed one of the best breakouts in the game, as the third baseman had an OPS of .837 and left the park 27 times in the regular season. On top of that, Vientos had the best postseason of any Met, posting a .998 OPS and hitting five bombs in 13 playoff games.

His 2025 has been the complete opposite. Vientos’ batting average has dropped 36 points thus far to a measly .230, while he has seemingly been sapped of his prodigious power. After slugging .516 last year, his slugging percentage has been nearly cut in half at .380, while just 15 of his 43 hits have gone for extra bases.

On one hand, the smart option would be to give Vientos time to figure it out once he returns from the injured list. However, his defense at third is still a major problem.

After posting -7 OAA in 108 games last year at third base, he has already accumulated the same total in just 41 games at the hot corner this year. With J.D. Martinez out of the picture in 2025, Mendoza can utilize Vientos as a DH, but with the subpar offensive numbers, even that cannot be completely justified at this point.

Until Vientos returns, New York will get a chance to see others audition for his role, but upon his return, the pressure will be on the 25-year-old slugger to regain his stardom from last season.