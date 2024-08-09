Mets Notebook: Lineup Explodes to Win Series in Denver

Alonso and the cleanup spot

Alonso found himself back in the four hole for Thursday’s finale against the Rockies, marking the third time in the series the power hitter has anchored the lineup. Alonso showed that power in his first two at-bats on Thursday, blasting home runs that went a combined 925 feet.

While Alonso seems like a natural for the cleanup role, the 29-year-old slugger has moved around the order this season, including batting second 24 times and third on 13 occasions. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza hinted that Alonso’s movement in the lineup, along with plenty of other shake-ups, could continue to happen as the push for the postseason continues.

“I’ll talk to (Alonso), depending on who we’re facing, who’s in the lineup,” Mendoza said. “Just trying to mix it up a little bit and maybe put a lefty between him and J.D. (Martinez) if J.D. is in the lineup. It all depends on the personnel who will be in the lineup that day.

“He (Alonso) is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win the baseball game. So with that, we’ve seen him in the two hole and in the three hole. We saw it in the five spot too. And it’s not only with him, but a lot of players that are moving around. I think it just makes us better when you have that many players that are willing to do whatever it takes.”

Can Alonso get to 40 home runs?

Now with 25 home runs on the season after his two-homer day on Thursday, Alonso seems to be getting on a power streak that could push him toward another 40-homer campaign. If he gets there, it would mark his third consecutive season with at least 40 round-trippers.

“It’s a great milestone, but ultimately I want to help the team win,” Alonso said Thursday of chasing 40 homers. “Ultimately, with my performance, I want to positively impact the team each day. Regular-season stats are obviously tied to individual effort, but I want that effort to go towards team wins.”