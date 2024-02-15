Can Luisangel Acuña Fill the Shoes of Ronny Mauricio in 2024?

Ryan explains, though, why this shouldn’t be cause for too much concern. In addition to the natural adjustment of being traded, “his walk rate and his strikeout rate were identical, basically. About 9% at each stop when it came to the walk rate, about 18% on the strikeout rate.”

Acuña remaining consistent with taking walks and putting bat on the ball, even during a very poor stretch, is an encouraging sign. If Acuña can hit for a high enough average and keep his walk rate up, he should become a valuable major leaguer based on that alone. As Ryan puts it, “he doesn’t need to be a power guy. That’s not his game. For Acuña, it is speed and defense.”

Getting on base a ton by walking and hitting for a high average will naturally allow Acuña to utilize his elite speed. “If he’s getting on base over 150 times in a season, there’s a good chance that this guy can steal upwards of 50, 60 bags… That’s where he’s going to provide his offensive value.”

Ryan continues, “his floor is high enough with the defense and the speed, but really the tool that’s going to make or break him in his big league career, in my opinion, is simply that hit tool.” The difference between hitting, for example, .240 and .300 is massive for a guy like Acuña who needs to get on base consistently in order to create runs and maximize his value.

The problem with Acuña right now is that if he is called up to the major league roster at some point in 2024, he doesn’t yet have the kind of experience that he likely needs in order to be a good major league hitter. He has yet to play a game at the Triple-A level, whereas Ronny Mauricio played in 116 games in Triple-A in 2023.

But if Acuña can prove in the early part of 2024 that he’s improved greatly from his end-of-season struggles, he can do exactly what Mauricio would have done for the 2024 Mets, which is provide insurance at several positions.