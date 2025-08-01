National League Players of the Month: July 2025

Not only did he lead the NL in ERA in July, but he also had the best FIP (1.69) and the second-best SIERA (2.33) as well. It brings his season numbers to a sparkling 1.83 ERA (leads all of MLB) to go with the best FIP in the NL at 2.34. His opponent batting average of .184 and WHIP of 0.90 are first and second in the NL this season, respectively.

Skenes is in a heated Cy Young race, as he and Zach Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies are battling it out for the hardware. The month he just put together could have just built him a little bit of cushion in the race, though, and he’ll look to keep his foot on the gas the rest of the way to secure the first NL Cy Young of his career.

Silver Medal Pitcher of the Month: Eury Pérez, MIA

July Stats: 3-1 (5 GS), 1.29 ERA, 28.0 IP, 32 K, 5 BB, 1.1 fWAR

It took a little bit for Eury Pérez to shake off the rust as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, but the 22-year-old flamethrower looked the part of a future Cy Young contender in the month of July.

Across 28 innings pitched, Pérez allowed just four earned runs (1.29 ERA) in July while striking out over 10 hitters per nine while walking just 1.61 hitters per nine. His FIP of 2.02 trailed only Skenes in July, and he led the NL in WHIP with an outstanding mark of 0.64. Likewise, opponents hit just .135 off of him this past month, which also led the NL.

After throwing to a 6.19 ERA in the month of June (four starts), Pérez is really starting to shake off the rust and settle in as the ace of Miami’s staff. The Marlins’ stock is rising, and Pérez’s improving production has played a big part in that.