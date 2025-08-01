National League Players of the Month: July 2025
Just Baseball presents gold, silver, and bronze medals to the NL's best hitters and pitchers from the fourth month of the 2025 MLB season.
July is officially in the books, and it was a month that was jam-packed with action across Major League Baseball.
It’s one of the most important months of the season for many teams across the league. On top of having the All-Star festivities split up the month, team performances in July can dictate which direction ball clubs may choose to go at the trade deadline, which just passed on Thursday, July 31.
As the dust settles from the trade deadline chaos, it’s time to look back on the month of July and spotlight which players stood out as the premier producers in the National League.
The fourth month of the 2025 MLB season featured some young studs experiencing a full-fledged breakout on both the hitting and pitching side of things, and a handful of veterans continuing to put up the elite numbers that fans have been accustomed to seeing.
July was quite an entertaining month of baseball, and it really set the tone for what is going to be a wild final few months of the 2025 MLB season.
Here are Just Baseball’s National League Hitters and Pitchers of the Month for July.
NL Hitters of the Month
Gold Medal Hitter of the Month: Kyle Stowers, MIA
July Stats: 91 PA, 10 HR, 16 R, 20 RBI, .364/.451/.818, 2 SB, 240 wRC+, 1.8 fWAR
The choice for our Gold Medal Hitter of the Month was easy: outfielder Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins. Taking the league by storm in July, Stowers not only participated in the first All-Star Game of his career a few weeks back, but he’s fully established himself as one of the foundational members on the Marlins’ roster moving forward.
Stowers went nuclear in July, posing an NL-leading wRC+ of 240 to go with 1.8 fWAR that was tied for the most in the NL with our Silver Medal Hitter of the Month.
Stowers hit an amazing .364 to go with a jaw-dropping .818 slugging percentage in July, and his wOBA of .516 was the best mark in the NL by a wide margin. Racking up 10 homers and five doubles, Stowers was the heartbeat of a Marlins ball club that went 15-10 in July and has burst onto the scene as a playoff candidate in the NL.
All of a sudden, Stowers is sixth in all of MLB with a 160 wRC+ on the season. He’s been terrific all season long, but he was on a whole new level in July.
Silver Medal Hitter of the Month: Willy Adames, SFG
July Stats: 102 PA, 7 HR, 19 R, 21 RBI, .337/.422/.674, 206 wRC+, 1.8 fWAR
After a very, very slow start to his Giants tenure, shortstop Willy Adames is finally starting to settle in with his new ball club and put together an outstanding month in the Bay Area.
Adames put up a .337/.422/.674 slash line in the month of July, good for an OPS of 1.096 that was second only behind Stowers in the National League. His 206 wRC+ and .461 wOBA were also second only to Stowers, and, as was just alluded to, his 1.8 fWAR was tied with Stowers for the most in the NL.
It was really good to see Adames turn things around this month, because he was having a rough go at it offensively for the majority of the 2025 season. From Opening Day through the end of June, Adames was hitting just .210 with an 82 wRC+ and .636 OPS.
In 84 games prior to July 1, Adames launched just nine homers on the year; he nearly tied that mark in 24 games in July alone with seven home runs.
Unfortunately, his hot stretch at the plate did not coincide with the Giants making a surge up the standings, as they went just 9-15 in the month of July. Still, the Giants sure are happy to see their $182 million shortstop starting to get going, and perhaps he can lead this team on a second-half surge the rest of the way.
Bronze Medal Hitter of the Month: Kyle Schwarber, PHI
July Stats: 106 PA, 12 HR, 17 R, 29 RBI, .264/.368/.725, 1 SB, 195 wRC+, 1.2 fWAR
No player in all of Major League Baseball hit more home runs in July than Kyle Schwarber did with 12. In turn, he also led MLB in the month of July with 29 RBI. In a walk year, Schwarber is putting up the best year of his career to this point with a career-high 162 wRC+ and .957 OPS to this point.
It was an exceptional month of baseball for Schwarber, who struggled relative to his expectations in the month prior with a 109 wRC+ in June. His 1.093 OPS and .452 wOBA in July trailed only Stowers and Adames in the National League, and his unbelievable ISO of .462 was the single best mark in the NL.
With his terrific month, Schwarber’s season numbers improved to a 162 wRC+ and .957 OPS, both of which are the fifth-best marks in all of baseball. He continues to be one of the most elite hitters in the game in 2025.
Just Missed the Podium: Jackson Chourio, MIL
July Stats: 98 PA, 4 HR, 17 R, 17 RBI, .367/.408/.600, 3 SB, 180 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR
It was a slower start than some expected for Jackson Chourio this season. From Opening Day to June 30, Chourio had just a 101 wRC+ and a .728 OPS. He really kicked it into gear in July, though.
This past month, Chourio was second in the NL with a .367 batting average to go with an OPS of 1.008 and wRC+ of 180 that were sixth in the NL. However, between him and the two names just ahead of him in OPS and wRC+ (Will Smith, Tommy Pham), Chourio had far more runs scored, runs batted in, and was more active on the basepaths than either of those two players.
He also had a higher fWAR output (1.2) than both Smith and Pham thanks to his defensive ability on top of his offensive production.
His numbers weren’t quite good enough to sneak onto a podium for the month of July, but he certainly deserves to be mentioned as a player who just missed the cut.
NL Pitchers of the Month
Gold Medal Pitcher of the Month: Paul Skenes, PIT
July Stats: 2-1 (5 GS), 0.67 ERA, 27.0 IP, 36 K, 3 BB, 1.2 fWAR
Paul Skenes just continues his dominance of opposing hitters this season. In the month of July, he allowed only two earned runs in 27 innings pitched (0.67 ERA) to go with a sensational stirikeout-minus-walk rate of 31.1%.
Not only did he lead the NL in ERA in July, but he also had the best FIP (1.69) and the second-best SIERA (2.33) as well. It brings his season numbers to a sparkling 1.83 ERA (leads all of MLB) to go with the best FIP in the NL at 2.34. His opponent batting average of .184 and WHIP of 0.90 are first and second in the NL this season, respectively.
Skenes is in a heated Cy Young race, as he and Zach Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies are battling it out for the hardware. The month he just put together could have just built him a little bit of cushion in the race, though, and he’ll look to keep his foot on the gas the rest of the way to secure the first NL Cy Young of his career.
Silver Medal Pitcher of the Month: Eury Pérez, MIA
July Stats: 3-1 (5 GS), 1.29 ERA, 28.0 IP, 32 K, 5 BB, 1.1 fWAR
It took a little bit for Eury Pérez to shake off the rust as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, but the 22-year-old flamethrower looked the part of a future Cy Young contender in the month of July.
Across 28 innings pitched, Pérez allowed just four earned runs (1.29 ERA) in July while striking out over 10 hitters per nine while walking just 1.61 hitters per nine. His FIP of 2.02 trailed only Skenes in July, and he led the NL in WHIP with an outstanding mark of 0.64. Likewise, opponents hit just .135 off of him this past month, which also led the NL.
After throwing to a 6.19 ERA in the month of June (four starts), Pérez is really starting to shake off the rust and settle in as the ace of Miami’s staff. The Marlins’ stock is rising, and Pérez’s improving production has played a big part in that.
Bronze Medal Pitcher of the Month: Nick Lodolo, CIN
July Stats: 3-1 (5 GS), 1.89 ERA, 33.1 IP, 38 K, 4 BB, 1.0 fWAR
After years of waiting to see what a healthy Nick Lodolo would look like with the Cincinnati Reds, we’re finally starting to see all the pieces come together for the ultra-talented southpaw.
Across his five July stars, Lodolo led the NL with 38 punchouts while walking just four hitters, yielding a 27.6% K-BB% that was third only behind Wheeler and Skenes in the month.
On top of wiping out opposing hitters, he did a great job of limiting traffic on the basepaths too. Lodlo’s WHIP of 0.75 in July was second in the NL only behind Pérez, and his opponent batting average of .176 was third in the NL.
July was easily Lodolo’s best month of the season to this point, following up a 4.01 ERA in May and 4.68 ERA in June with a near flawless July. The reds sit just 2.5 games back from a wild-card spot, and in order for Cincinati to make a run at a playoff position, Lodolo will need to continue this level of play throughout the rest of the regular season.
Just Missed the Podium: Cristopher Sánchez, PHI
July Stats: 3-1 (5 GS), 1.95 ERA, 37.0 IP, 36 K, 5 BB, 1.1 fWAR
Cristopher Sánchez continued his breakout 2025 campaign with another stellar month of July. After making the podium in last month’s medal ceremony, Sánchez just missed the honor in July, but he deserves some shine with the impressive numbers that he put up.
Sanchez threw the most innings of any pitcher in the NL this past month with 37 while throwing to a 1.95 ERA. His SIERA of 2.49 was third in the NL, his 2.61 FIP was just outside the top five, and he too rocked a WHIP under 1.00 in the month of July.
Sánchez has been one of the more valuable arms in the National League this season, posting the third-best ERA in the NL at a 2.55, the fourth-best FIP at 2.86, and the second-best SIERA at 3.02. He’s among some great company as one of the top arms in the sport this season, and he kept things rolling with another great month in July.