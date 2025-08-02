American League Players of the Month: July 2025

We’ve made it through the month of July, folks, and what a month it was. July is and always will be one of MLB’s biggest months of the year, as you’ve got the All-Star Game and all of its festivities and the trade deadline.

As is always the case, neither of these big-ticket events disappointed. The Midsummer Classic ended in epic fashion and the trade deadline featured so much action our heads are still spinning from it. What more could you ask for?

As part of a series Just Baseball has put out every month over the past few years, we’re taking a look at the best hitters and pitchers in each league throughout the month of July. Now that we’re officially in August, July’s stats are finalized and we’re ready to dig in to the epic month that was.

Here’s a look at the top performers over in the National League, and below you’ll find the standout performers from the American League. From rookie standouts having historical performances to aging veterans looking a lot like their younger selves this past month, we’ve got a little bit of everything here.