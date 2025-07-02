National League Players of the Month: June 2025

By the end of last weekend, all 30 teams had played their 81st game, which means we are officially more than halfway through the 2025 MLB regular season.

The All-Star break is drawing near, the trade deadline won’t be long after that, and before you know it, teams will be fighting tooth and nail for a playoff berth down the stretch. The season might be halfway done, but the fun is just getting started.

Month three featured plenty of great performances from players in the National League. We saw young studs breaking out, older veterans proving they’ve still got it, superstars bouncing back into form, and the Phillies’ rotation making everyone else look foolish.

Before we get swept up in the excitement of the All-Star Game and trade season, it’s only fair that we celebrate some of the Senior Circuit’s best from the past month. Here are Just Baseball’s National League Hitters and Pitchers of the Month for June.