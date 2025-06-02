National League Players of the Month: May 2025

Another month of the 2025 Major League Baseball season is in the books. As hard as it is to believe, the season is already more than one-third of the way through.

After April, Just Baseball named Fernando Tatis Jr., Corbin Carroll, and Pete Alonso our NL position players of the month, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Nick Pivetta, and Kodai Senga took home the honors on the pitching side. Carson Kelly and Jesús Luzardo also earned honorable mentions for their strong starts.

This month, we have a whole new crop of winners, with no repeat choices from April’s list. Among the names listed below, you’ll find the reigning NL MVP and Cy Young winners, as well as another former MVP and Cy Young. You’ll also see some more surprising choices, like a pair of unlikely aces from the NL Central.

Without further delay, these are Just Baseball’s National League Players of the Month for May.