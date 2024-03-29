The Just Baseball Staff Predicts the 2024 MLB Award Winners

Six other players received votes, and there isn’t a bad choice among them. Acuña is the reigning winner. Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most promising young stars in the game. He struggled in the second half last year, but his defense in right field was phenomenal and he is looking to get back on track another year removed from suspension and surgery.

Matt Olson was last year’s home run king. Bryce Harper is already a two-time winner, as is Shohei Ohtani. Finally, Austin Riley has turned himself into a perennial down-ballot MVP candidate, and few would be surprised if he takes things to the next level in his age-27 campaign.

AL MVP: Juan Soto, Yankees (11/25)

Juan Soto’s first hit as a Yankee gives them their first run of the season! pic.twitter.com/ALiI5msmD8 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 28, 2024

Also receiving votes: Julio Rodríguez (9), Yordan Alvarez (1), Gunnar Henderson (1), Corey Seager (1), Mike Trout (1), Kyle Tucker (1)

This was incredibly close, but Juan Soto edged out his World Baseball Classic teammate Julio Rodríguez by two votes. No one else was named on more than one ballot.

Rodríguez is a five-tool talent, while Soto is one of the greatest hitters in the game. I’ll be very surprised if either one of them never wins an MVP. So why does our staff favor Soto this year? Perhaps it’s recency bias; after all, it will be Soto’s first season in the American League. Conversely, it might be the other way around. Soto has been a superstar for six years, and J-Rod for only two. If the baseball gods were fair, Soto’s turn would come first.

As fun as it is to talk about Soto and Rodríguez, the most interesting thing about these AL MVP predictions might be the name that isn’t there: Aaron Judge. If he can stay on the field for a full season, we might just come to regret that. After all, plenty of sources see Judge as the favorite for the award.