When Will the 2024 MLB Awards Be Announced?
Here's when all the winners of the end-of-season awards will be revealed.
The offseason has begun, but it could still take some time for the free agent and trade markets to heat up. The Winter Meetings, which often kick off the most exciting offseason action, aren’t scheduled to begin until December 9.
Thankfully, there will still be plenty of baseball excitement in November, even if transactions are few and far between. After all, November is awards season. It’s the time to celebrate the very best of the 2024 season – and the time to argue about who most deserves that celebration.
Some of the awards have already been handed out. Royals catcher Salvador Perez won the Roberto Clemente Award last week. The Gold Glove winners were announced on Sunday. However, there is still plenty of hardware to be awarded, including the big four honors from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Below you’ll find every important date of MLB awards season, so you won’t miss any of the action.
2024 MLB Awards Schedule
November 11: BBWAA award finalists announced
- MVP
- Cy Young
- Rookie of the Year
- Manager of the Year
November 12: Silver Sluggers announced
- Finalists were announced on November 4
November 14: All-MLB Awards Show (Airing on MLB Network at 8:00 PM ET)
Includes:
- All-MLB First and Second Team announcements
- Henry Aaron Award announcements
- Reliever of the Year announcements (Mariano Rivera Award and Trevor Hoffman Award)
- Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award announcement
- Comeback Player of the Year Award announcements
November 18: Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year announced
- NL favorites: Jackson Merrill, Paul Skenes
- AL favorites: Colton Cowser, Luis Gil
November 19: Managers of the Year announced
November 20: Cy Young Award winners announced
- NL favorite: Chris Sale
- AL favorite: Tarik Skubal
November 21: MVP Award winners announced
- NL favorite: Shohei Ohtani
- AL favorite: Aaron Judge
November 22: Heart & Hustle Award winner announced
- Awarded by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association
- Team winners announced in August