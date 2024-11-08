When Will the 2024 MLB Awards Be Announced?

Here's when all the winners of the end-of-season awards will be revealed.

By Leo Morgenstern | | | Comments count:0
Shohei Ohtani, who will one day make the Hall of Fame, celebrates a three run home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a three run home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The offseason has begun, but it could still take some time for the free agent and trade markets to heat up. The Winter Meetings, which often kick off the most exciting offseason action, aren’t scheduled to begin until December 9.

Thankfully, there will still be plenty of baseball excitement in November, even if transactions are few and far between. After all, November is awards season. It’s the time to celebrate the very best of the 2024 season – and the time to argue about who most deserves that celebration.

Some of the awards have already been handed out. Royals catcher Salvador Perez won the Roberto Clemente Award last week. The Gold Glove winners were announced on Sunday. However, there is still plenty of hardware to be awarded, including the big four honors from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Below you’ll find every important date of MLB awards season, so you won’t miss any of the action.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

2024 MLB Awards Schedule

November 11: BBWAA award finalists announced

  • MVP
  • Cy Young
  • Rookie of the Year
  • Manager of the Year
Related: Freddie Freeman wins World Series MVP

November 12: Silver Sluggers announced

November 14: All-MLB Awards Show (Airing on MLB Network at 8:00 PM ET)

Includes:

  • All-MLB First and Second Team announcements
  • Henry Aaron Award announcements
  • Reliever of the Year announcements (Mariano Rivera Award and Trevor Hoffman Award)
  • Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award announcement
  • Comeback Player of the Year Award announcements

November 18: Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year announced

  • NL favorites: Jackson Merrill, Paul Skenes
  • AL favorites: Colton Cowser, Luis Gil

November 19: Managers of the Year announced

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Related: Dave Roberts Proved He’s MLB’s Top Manager

November 20: Cy Young Award winners announced

  • NL favorite: Chris Sale
  • AL favorite: Tarik Skubal

November 21: MVP Award winners announced

  • NL favorite: Shohei Ohtani
  • AL favorite: Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

November 22: Heart & Hustle Award winner announced

Ad

  • Awarded by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association
  • Team winners announced in August
|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Tags: Awards
Leo Morgenstern

Written by

Leo Morgenstern |

Leo Morgenstern is an editor for Just Baseball and a writer for FanGraphs and MLB Trade Rumors. His work has also appeared at Baseball Prospectus, Pitcher…

Read more from Leo Morgenstern