Andrew Abbott Is Pitching at a New Level

via Baseball Savant

As you can see from the image above, Abbott’s control of his changeup has been excellent. He’s often able to place the pitch on the outside edge, or just out of the zone, which is a difficult location for hitters to do much with.

Abbott has also introduced a cutter, in a smaller sample, that he uses from time to time against righties to give them more to think about. We’ll see how he utilizes it throughout the year and if an increase in usage happens over time.

When you also consider his curveball and sweeper, each producing over a 25% whiff rate, you can see why he gets away with a lower-velocity fastball. I would say his command of the curveball is better, but his sweeper has produced some uncomfortable at-bats.

What has really been remarkable is how well Abbott has pitched in Great American Ball Park, a park that can be a nightmare for some pitchers. He’s allowed only one home run in four home starts and given up two earned runs across 20 innings. This goes to show his greatest strength: inducing weak contact.

For the third straight season, Abbott’s average exit velocity against has dropped. From 91.2 mph in his rookie year, to 88.2 mph last season, and 86.8 mph this year. Sure, he walks a few more batters than you would like, but soft contact has allowed him to limit the damage. He’s cut his home run-to-fly ball ratio in half, which has really helped him with run prevention.

What’s Next for Abbott?

The main complaint I hear about Abbott is how few innings he pitches. Of his eight starts this season, only two have gone longer than five innings. I get it. We all love to see a starter work deep into games, but that’s not as important as efficiency.