Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Nathan Eovaldi

Beyond Skubal, this rotation isn’t barren of quality options by any means. Reese Olson and Keider Montero have shown immense promise, Jackson Jobe is one of the league’s premier prospects, and arms like Casey Mize, Ty Madden and Matt Manning offer decent lower rotation/depth options.

But having an established arm like Eovaldi who has put up great results over a prolonged inning count for several years now would give the Tigers a second arm who they can feel confident, more often than not, will go out and throw five or more quality innings every fifth day.

Honorable Mention: Texas Rangers

The Rangers have great options in their rotation already with the likes of Jacob deGrom, Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle and Cody Bradford all seemingly guaranteed locks for the rotation in 2025. Young talent like Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter have a good shot to make a real impact for this staff in 2025 as well.

But the two years Eovaldi had in Texas were some of the best of his career and ultimately saw him win it all in 2023. For the Texas native, the idea of continuing to play in his home state for a team he’s familiar with and had strong seasons with has to be appealing.

For the Rangers, the thought of bringing Eovaldi back to create a deeper six-man rotation may not be a terrible option for 2025. They have two guys in deGrom and Mahle who are still pretty fresh off recovering from major surgery, and their young promising pieces for the future, Rocker and Leiter, are still in the tender stages of acclimating to MLB baseball.

Eovaldi would bring this team the necessary protection to mitigate the effects of injury and regression.