2023 Free Agent Profile: Nathan Eovaldi

2022 Advanced Stats: 22.4% K%, 4.3% BB%, 4.30 FIP, 4.31 xERA, 3.46 xFIP, 1.73 HR/9

Coming off a 2021 season that saw Nathan Eovaldi named to his first All-Star team, finish fourth in Cy Young voting and receive MVP votes, the 32-year-old fell victim to injuries and a tendency to give up the long ball in 2022.

After signing a four-year, $68 million contract, after playing a key role in the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series victory, Eovaldi will hit the open market as one of the more intriguing starting pitching options. At his best, the Houston native can be a top-of-the-rotation arm, capable of being a certified No. 2 starter on a winning team. But at his worst, he can be the guy that gave up five home runs in one inning against the Houston Astros in May.

The Astros hit FIVE home runs in ONE inning off of Nathan Eovaldi 😱 pic.twitter.com/kIMoq4JxKL — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 17, 2022

Path to Free Agency

Eovaldi was drafted in the 11th round of the 2008 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Alvin High School in Texas. In his junior year, the then 17-year-old underwent Tommy John Surgery, dropping his draft stock.

After a $250,000 signing bonus and a sold minor league career, he debuted with L.A. in 2011.

He would only last 20 games in Dodger blue, however, as in 2012, Eovaldi was sent to the Miami Marlins alongside Scott McGough for Randy Choate and Hanley Ramirez.