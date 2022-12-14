Top Ten Remaining Free Agents This Winter

Late in the evening of Tuesday, December 13, the San Francisco Giants put all their chips on the table, signing Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million mega-contract. It was the seventh nine-figure deal given out this offseason, and the second-largest in terms of total guaranteed money. Only Aaron Judge has earned more, taking home $360 million on a nine-year pact with the Yankees.



With Correa off the board, only two of the top ten free agents from our offseason ranking are left on the open market: Carlos Rodón and Dansby Swanson. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of impact bats and arms waiting for the right team to scoop them up. With ten days left before Christmas, 17 of our top free agents are still up for grabs.

Here’s a closer look at the top players still available in free agency.

1. Carlos Rodón – 6.2 fWAR

Throws: L

Age: 30

2022 Traditional Stats: 14-8, 178 IP, 2.88 ERA, 237 K

2022 Advanced Stats: 11.98 K/9, 2.63 BB/9, 0.61 HR/9, 2.25 FIP, 2.64 xERA