Mookie Betts’ Miraculous Start to the 2025 Season

As Spring Training began to approach its conclusion in mid-March, the Los Angeles Dodgers prepared to open the 2025 season against the Chicago Cubs in Japan. After a long offseason, the baseball world was buzzing with excitement for the beginning of a new season.

However, before the first pitch of the series could be thrown, the Dodgers’ star shortstop Mookie Betts was on a plane headed home.

About a week earlier, Betts had been scratched from the lineup of a Spring Training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to a stomach virus. Regardless, he still hoped to make his regular season debut during the Tokyo Series.

Because of this, Betts initially traveled to Japan with the team. Unfortunately, his condition continued to deteriorate and he ultimately decided to head home for further testing and recovery.