Mookie Betts is in the Midst of a Historic Second Half

This weekend, Mookie Betts capped off the last game of a three-game series against his former team, the Boston Red Sox, with three hits, a home run and three runs batted in. It was another impressive showing from Betts, who is closing in on Ronald Acuña Jr. for National League MVP.

Betts came into the day with the major league lead in fWAR and a 171 wRC+, which is only trumped by Shohei Ohtani, who owns a 183 wRC+ on the season. If Betts keeps up this pace, he’ll not only make the case for the MVP award, but also lay claim to one of the best second halfs in recent history.

He has a 210 wRC+ in the second half, which means he’s been 110% better at producing runs than the average MLB hitter. For context, Xander Bogaerts has a 100 wRC+ in the second half this season and Mookie Betts has been more than twice as valuable at the plate than him.

Below are the top five players in wRC+ in the second half this year, which includes the usual suspects Ohtani, Freeman, Seager and Matt Olson.