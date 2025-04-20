The Royals Need More From Their Supporting Staff This Year

Jonathan India: 80

Vinnie Pasquantino: 64

Salvador Perez: 57

Kyle Isbel: 54

Michael Massey: 26

Hunter Renfroe: 14

MJ Melendez: -3

India was the Royals’ top offensive acquisition this past winter, coming over from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Brady Singer. He’s started to bounce around as a utility player for the first time in his career, but perhaps all the defensive adjustments he’s working on have started to harm his bat.

India has yet to homer and is hitting just .219. Pasquantino and Perez, two popular Royals who have shown their potential many times over the years (especially the latter), are hitting just .192 and .193, respectively. Renfroe is nothing more than dead weight at this point in his career and Melendez just received a demotion to Triple-A after the ghastly start he was off to to begin the year.

The averages are dropping, as are the on-base numbers (26th in BB%, 28th in OBP). This is leading to a free-fall in the standings. It’s fine and dandy to have a superstar like Witt leading the charge, but when everybody else (not you, Maikel Garcia) is falling flat on their faces, Witt’s not going to be enough.

One of the biggest problems with the Royals offense is that there’s not just one singular thing they’re not doing well.

Their BABIP is low, which can sometimes be because of the fact that they strike out a lot or hit a ton of home runs, but this isn’t the case for this year’s team. Instead, they have the fourth-highest soft contact percentage in baseball while sitting all the way down in 21st in hard contact percentage. They are not getting unlucky (which at times is what a low BABIP can suggest), they’re just not hitting the ball hard at all.

This is backed up by the fact that Royals hitters have combined for an ISO of .099 which is the worst in all of baseball, as are the 11 home runs they’ve hit. Their raw power is non-existent. Over the years, they’ve been a team that makes that work better than others – primarily by excelling in the small-ball realm by walking/hitting singles/doubles, stealing bases and bunting for hits – but that version of the Royals isn’t anywhere to be found.