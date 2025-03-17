MLB Best Bets, Dodgers vs. Cubs, Tokyo Series, Tuesday March 18th, 2025

The atmosphere in a meaningless spring training game can’t hold a candle to this one, and for these two pitchers with fresh arms, it will have the feel of a playoff-type atmosphere, which typically leads to pitcher’s duals.

These starters don’t have much experience against their opposing lineups, but in their limited samples, it’s gone well.

Yamamoto has 26 PA against the Cubs’ current roster, which only mustered a minuscule .083 batting average. Their xwOBA is .256, well below the league average, and they have struck out 42% of the time. Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner are the only players with a hit against Yamamoto. Nico Hoerner did not travel with the team to Japan, as he will likely start the season on the IL with a forearm injury.

Imanaga has a larger sample against the Dodgers’ current roster, spanning 39 PA. Dodgers hitters have done relatively well, hitting .231 with a .321 xwOBA, both around league average. A player to watch is Tommy Edman, who is 2-3 with two home runs against Imanaga. However, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Teoscar Hernandez are a combined 2-14, with both hits singles.

The Dodgers offense is lethal against lefties and righties, but the loss of Mookie Betts certainly hurts. He was questionable to play, but it was reported that he’s been sick and lost 15 pounds, so the Dodgers felt it was necessary to keep him out of the series. I bet before he got injured, so the line has since moved.

Beyond these starters, projected to go about five innings, have two rested bullpens to follow. The Dodgers bullpen has a real chance of being the best in baseball this year after finishing fourth in ERA in 2024. They added some of the best relievers in baseball, such as Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, and they still have Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia ready to go. They will be without Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, and Brusdar Graterol, but the bullpen is still set up exceptionally well to limit runs after Yamamoto exits.