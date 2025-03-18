MLB Best Bets, Player Props for Dodgers vs Cubs, Tokyo Series, Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs @ 6:10 AM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (First MLB Start)

Cubs: Justin Steele (3.07 ERA, 3.23 FIP in 134.1 innings)

Roki Sasaki became a household name when he blew a 102 MPH fastball past Randy Arozarena in the World Baseball Classic. He was already a budding superstar at 19 years old in the NPB, but on the world stage at 21, we all became Roki Sasaki fans.

Anyone outside of Los Angeles was disappointed when he eventually signed with the Dodgers. He then lit social media on fire with highlights of his 100 MPH fastball and unique spittler. The hype is real for Roki Sasaki, which has created value on his props for this game.

Roki Sasaki’s ceiling is sky-high as he matures, but the current 23-year-old still has a lot of work to do to establish himself as a true frontline starter. There is a reason he signed for $6.5 million while Yamamoto made $325 million. We must remember that Sasaki is still a prospect, albeit a great one. Aram ranked him as the number two prospect in baseball, but this is what he had to say about his outlook.

“Though still just 23 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, Sasaki has yet to show that he can handle a full starter’s workload dealing with ailments popping up each of the last few seasons including oblique and shoulder injuries. Yet to eclipse 130 innings pitched, the Dodgers will likely be cautious with Sasaki in his first MLB season as he not only looks to build his workload and distance himself from 2024’s shoulder issues, but also regain his fastball quality.”

Sasaki has only thrown seven innings this spring over two appearances, with only one of those as the starter in the game. He hasn’t allowed a run yet, which is fantastic, but his 7:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio is not ideal. I watched both spring training starts, and his fastball looks hittable. It’s more “fast” than “hard,” I mean that the spin rate is low, as is the induced vertical movement. He’ll likely be sitting 98 MPH, but big leaguers can time that up.

He will be in for a tough day if he fails to locate the splitter. His slider is a solid offering but still a work in progress. They just faced Yamamoto, who has six different pitchers and better command of the zone than Sasaki. Yamamoto relied on his fastball and splitter the most, so the Cubs will face a similar set-up in game two, making the at-bats a bit easier.