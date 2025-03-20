4 Cubs Observations from the Tokyo Series

Two games into the regular season, the Chicago Cubs have already given fans some reasons to be frustrated.

Now, that’s not to say this series in Tokyo should ruin Cubs’ fans outlook on the season. Yes, they lost both games — 4-1 on Tuesday and 6-3 on Wednesday — to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yes, the losses featured some of the same themes of frustrating losses from last year.

But again, it’s only two games into the season. The Cubs also faced the defending World Series champions, a juggernaut of a team who is the odds on favorite to repeat in 2025. Even without two key bats in this two-game set, Los Angeles was always going to be a difficult team to beat.

Obviously, beginning your season earlier than normal, and doing so after traveling across the world and playing in a different environment in the Tokyo Dome, plays a role. So, no, you shouldn’t take too much from this brief series.