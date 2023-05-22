MLB Rookie Rankings: Yennier Cano Cannot Be Stopped

Welcome to the first edition of our 2023 MLB Rookie Ladder! At the end of each month, we will check in on the league’s best rookies and see where they stack up. While I think Corbin Carroll may clutch onto the top spot and never let go, there should be a ton of fluidity with the rest of this list, which should make it enjoyable to follow up on each month.

1. Corbin Carroll – OF – Diamondbacks

2023 stats: .284/.382/.507, 7 HR, 18 XBH, 13 SB, 140 wRC+, 1.6 fWAR

The easy preseason pick for National League Rookie of the Year and our top overall prospect heading into the season, Carroll has continued to look as advertised. The 22-year-old has pretty much picked up right where he left off in his 2022 cameo, showing off elite speed, frame-defying power, and an approach that is ahead of his years.

A strong defender in all three outfield spots, you’d be hard-pressed to find a hole in Carroll’s game. You’d be even harder-pressed to find someone who has the ability to leapfrog him for the top spot on the rookie ladder. It’s probably safe to say that Carroll won’t be slowing down any time soon.