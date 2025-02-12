Interview with Texas Longhorns Baseball Associate Head Coach Nolan Cain

On our latest episode of On The Clock, we are joined by a very special guest for our last Coach’s Corner: Nolan Cain, Associate Head Coach of the University of Texas Longhorns!

Jared is joined by Jason from 64 Analytics as they dive into Coach Cain’s coaching journey, philosophy, and goals for the upcoming season. Coach Cain shares stories of his transition from playing at LSU, where he was part of a national championship team, to coaching some of the top programs in college baseball, including LSU, Texas A&M, and now Texas.

He reflects on his experience as a player-turned-coach, explaining how his time in professional baseball became what he calls a “doctorate in coaching,” as he immersed himself in every aspect of the game.

Coach Cain provides insight into this year’s Texas Longhorns team. With a roster full of talented veteran players like Max Belyeu, Jalin Flores, and Rylan Galvan, he’s excited about the leadership and passion these athletes bring to the program.