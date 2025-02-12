Interview with Texas Longhorns Baseball Associate Head Coach Nolan Cain
Coach Cain discusses his coaching journey, philosophy, and goals for the upcoming season on the latest episode of On The Clock.
On our latest episode of On The Clock, we are joined by a very special guest for our last Coach’s Corner: Nolan Cain, Associate Head Coach of the University of Texas Longhorns!
Jared is joined by Jason from 64 Analytics as they dive into Coach Cain’s coaching journey, philosophy, and goals for the upcoming season. Coach Cain shares stories of his transition from playing at LSU, where he was part of a national championship team, to coaching some of the top programs in college baseball, including LSU, Texas A&M, and now Texas.
He reflects on his experience as a player-turned-coach, explaining how his time in professional baseball became what he calls a “doctorate in coaching,” as he immersed himself in every aspect of the game.
Coach Cain provides insight into this year’s Texas Longhorns team. With a roster full of talented veteran players like Max Belyeu, Jalin Flores, and Rylan Galvan, he’s excited about the leadership and passion these athletes bring to the program.
He discusses the importance of building a strong team culture, especially in the age of transfer portals, which have transformed college recruiting into a high-stakes balancing act of development and immediate performance.
Coach Cain also emphasizes the value of establishing a program where veterans guide new players, creating a player-led environment that fosters success on and off the field. Team culture is the key to enduring success, and Texas is fully embracing the challenge as it transitions into the SEC.
The episode wraps up by diving into how analytics are revolutionizing college baseball, especially with the SEC introducing real-time data during games.
Cain describes how tools like TrackMan and Rapsodo are integrated into Texas practices, scrimmages, and game preparation to give players instant feedback. However, he warns against over-reliance on metrics, stressing the importance of competition and adaptability when players step onto the field.
With a challenging schedule that includes road trips to Dallas and Las Vegas and the daunting SEC slate, Cain shares how these early-season matchups will help shape the team’s identity and expose areas for improvement before conference play begins.
Whether it’s balancing analytics with instinct or navigating the transfer portal, Cain’s approach is clear: build a program rooted in development, trust, and a relentless commitment to winning.
Apple: Listen here!
Spotify: Listen here!