Duke Hires Wake Forest Pitching Coach Corey Muscara as Next Head Baseball Coach

Duke has found their guy! Per our very own Aram Leighton, the Duke Blue Devils have hired Wake Forest pitching coach Corey Muscara as their next head baseball coach.

Duke is hiring Wake Forest pitching coach Corey Muscara to become the program’s next head coach, sources tell @JustBB_Media — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 19, 2025

Duke had been in search of a new head coach after their former head coach, Chris Pollard, took the opening at the University of Virginia.

The Blue Devils decided to go with Muscara as the 26th head coach in Duke baseball history. He joins the team with 15 years of coaching experience, including the past four seasons at Wake Forest.

Muscara’s Track Record of Success

Muscara has an incredible track record as a pitching coach at Wake Forest and is considered one of the top pitching minds in all of college baseball. He helped the Demon Deacons average 43 wins per season and was also named D1Baseball’s Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023.



While at Wake Forest, Muscara helped develop one of the nation’s top pitching staffs, producing consistent success and a pipeline of early-round draft picks, including 2023 first-rounder Rhett Lowder and 2024 top pitching prospect Chase Burns, now with the Cincinnati Reds.