MLB Injury Report: Surging Reds Lose Hunter Greene

Coming in 3’s: Reds’ fireballer Hunter Greene joins Lodolo and Ashcraft on IL

Nobody is hotter than the Cincinnati Reds.

It’s all coming together for “America’s Team,” as Jonathan India refers to them. The team has won 11 straight games, thanks to a barrage of stardom-destined prospects (you already know this group’s obsession with Elly De La Cruz), and they’re in sole possession of first place for the first time since April 2021.

But it’s not all good news in the Queen City.

On Monday, the team placed flamethrower Hunter Greene on the 15-day injured list with right hip pain. This is something that’s bothered him for a little while now. Greene skipped a start at one point because of it, and the problem flared up again during his last outing in Houston.

David Bell said Hunter Greene may have additional imagining on his injured right hip.



“We are trying to get to the bottom of Hunter right now. It’s not a major concern, but at the same time, it's the second setback he's had…” — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) June 20, 2023

In three June starts, Greene’s been good, pitching to a 3.12 ERA, with 20 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .206 against him in that time.

But more than his stats, Greene’s presence in the rotation was holding the unit together. Graham Ashcraft (calf) and Nick Lodolo (leg) are also on the IL, with Lodolo’s return looking like it won’t come until further into the summer. Ashcraft is set to come off the IL this weekend.