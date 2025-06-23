Cincinnati Reds To Call Up Top Prospect Chase Burns

Burns will have a tough test to open his career, as he will be tasked with getting through a Yankee lineup led by Aaron Judge. It should be a really fun match-up that fans should fill Great American Ball Park to see.

The Wake Forest product is a flame thrower on the mound, as he can flirt with triple-digits on his fastball throughout his starts. His best offering, however, is a nasty slider that minor league hitters have just not been able to handle.

Burns will also mix in a changeup and a curveball for a different look, but the story for the 22-year-old begins and ends with the fastball-slider combo at this early point in his career.

In his final year at Wake Forest, Burns fell victim to a home run problem, as his fastball yielded an OPS just over .960 despite its high velocity. Yet, Burns has quickly improved in that regard this season, having given up only five homers in his 66 innings of work. The fastball shape and command will be key for him and his transition to the very hitter-friendly GABP.

If this profile sounds familiar, that’s because it should. The righty is very similar to Greene with his powerful fastball-slider combo and propensity for the long ball. We have seen Greene really develop in Cincinnati, as he gave up 24 home runs across 24 starts in his rookie year but steadily improved to give up 12 home runs in 26 starts in 2024.

The Reds are surely trying to develop Burns in the same manner as Greene. The question is, how soon can that happen?