MLB Injury Report: Tyler Glasnow to Make 2023 Debut

An oblique injury in spring training delayed the start of this season for Glasnow, but now he looks to rejoin the Rays rotation this Saturday against the Dodgers.

Manny Machado Won’t Return Just Yet

Manny Machado was hit by a pitch that fractured his hand back on May 15th and was eligible to return today. It appears like Machado will need more time on the IL though, as he is yet to take live batting practice and is only swinging off the tee for now.

When healthy, Machado has struggled mightily this season, hitting .231/.282/.372, with just five home runs across his 40 games played. The Padres need Machado to return to form whenever he rejoins them off the IL, as the team currently sits at 23-27 on the season.

Garrett Whitlock Returns to the Rotation, Corey Kluber to the IL

Garrett Whitlock will return off the IL and start for the Red Sox on Saturday, coming off an elbow injury. The 26-year-old has endured an injury-plagued campaign, with two different IL stints already.

He has made three starts this season and pitched to a 6.19 ERA. Those numbers aren’t much better than what Corey Kluber has done this season, but Kluber has struggled over the far greater sample size up to this point, forcing a move to the bullpen to allow Whitlock to rejoin the rotation.

Kluber signed in Boston on a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason and has failed to meet expectations up to this point. He is currently pitching to 6.26 ERA, and will have to try to salvage his season in a bullpen role or be at risk to be DFA’d.