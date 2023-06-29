Ranking MLB’s 20 City Connect Uniforms From Worst to Best

The third year of Nike/Major League Baseball’s City Connect uniform unveilings has concluded, and two-thirds of the franchises in the sport now have alternate threads, many of them polarizing.

Interestingly, it doesn’t appear that the 10 MLB teams without City Connect uniforms will necessarily be getting them next season. While teams like the Philadelphia Phillies do expect to introduce their City Connect uniforms at some point over the next year, New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner revealed last week that his team doesn’t have any plans for such a uniform.

“I’m not having any serious conversations about doing it. I think I understand the reason [behind the CC program] — and again, I think it appeals to a lot of fans, especially younger fans, and you know, merchandise and all that,” Steinbrenner said. “But we have not had any serious conversations about doing it. It doesn’t mean I won’t [do it] someday, but I don’t even know how that would look, quite frankly. I don’t even know what the look would be.”

The guess here remains that all 30 teams, eventually, will have City Connect uniforms, whether they want to or not. But if the Yankees don’t even have a concept for one yet, it’s almost impossible logistically for them to get one in 2024. And perhaps some of the more classic franchises that don’t have any or many alternate uniforms — such as the Yankees and Detroit Tigers — should be exempt from the program altogether.