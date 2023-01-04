Matt Chapman Entering Pivotal Contract Year With The Blue Jays

Defensively, he was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award, but lost out to Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías, finishing the year sitting in the 72nd percentile in Outs Above Average, a 2 DRS, and a .988 fielding percentage with just five errors.

In 2023, Chapman will be heading into his contract year after looking for a sizeable pay upgrade if he wishes to reach free agency after this season. Looking at the current projections, Steamer has the Cal State Fullerton product posting a slightly less wRC+ at 111 and matching his home run total at 27 with four extra RBI at 80. Baseball Reference is predicting slightly less productivity, with Chapman earning .727 OPS with 23 home runs and 68 RBI.

Following an outstanding night on defense, Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette were out early fine tuning parts of their game. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/xgare0HQdU — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 30, 2022

It is no secret that his calling card is his defensive ability, as Chapman has been one of the top defenders at third base since entering the MLB. Since 2017, he ranks second in terms of DRS (80), OAA (49), and UZR (49.8) and third in terms of fielding percentage (.974) with 58 errors committed during that timeframe.

Chapman and the Looming Free Agency

Any team looking to upgrade defensively next offseason will definitely want to kick their tires on Chapman, but what he does with the bat this season will decide how big of a deal he’s going to get.

With the recent departure of Teoscar Hernández this offseason, the righty-batter could see some more action towards the top of the lineup in the 4-6 area, although he hasn’t seen the best results in that part of the batting order.

Split G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS BAbip tOPS+ Batting 4th 54 200 23 36 8 3 7 25 0 0 20 75 .180 .255 .355 .610 .240 53 Batting 5th 104 362 55 77 15 2 18 44 1 1 48 121 .213 .309 .414 .723 .260 82 Batting 6th 130 456 70 111 24 1 22 53 1 6 56 137 .243 .337 .445 .782 .298 97 Batting 7th 147 500 88 131 32 4 28 80 3 2 68 169 .262 .356 .510 .866 .333 117 Batting 8th 29 104 14 27 5 1 5 15 1 0 11 29 .260 .330 .471 .802 .314 101 Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table

Projections aside, many Blue Jays fans are hoping Chapman can turn in a solid campaign in 2023 to not only help himself in looming free agency but to also aid the Jays in their quest for a World Series Championship. The club will likely present him with a qualifying offer after this season is over as well, so they will receive draft pick compensation should he sign elsewhere.