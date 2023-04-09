Blue Jays Matt Chapman Begins Contract Year With Torrid Start

The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that is all set on not only making the playoffs, but trying to bring a World Series championship back North of the border for the first time since 1993. While the Jays’ roster is full of talented players that are locked up for the foreseeable future, there is one player currently slated for free agency at the end of the year that is having an incredible start to the season.

Matt Chapman, the Blue Jays’ third baseman, is in his second campaign with Toronto after being acquired just prior to the 2022 season in exchange for four prospects. While the two sides quickly struck a deal to buy out his arbitration years, Chapman is currently slated to test free agency following the 2023 season.

With Guerrero Jr. moving to first base a few seasons ago, Chapman locked down the hot corner since his arrival, with the former A’s third baseman coming to the AL East with a pedigree built on being one of the best defensive-minded players in the game. The California product has three Gold Glove Awards, two Platinum Glove Awards, and owns an 80 DRS and a 49 Outs Above Average since 2017, which ranks second behind Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

At the plate, Chapman authored a .757 OPS with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs during his first year with the Blue Jays, ending the year with a 114 OPS+ and a 3.5 bWAR. Heading into the 2023 campaign, the righty-batter owns a .240/.329/.469 career slash line, with 138 home runs with a .797 OPS.