American League Players of the Month: June 2025
Just Baseball presents gold, silver, and bronze medals to the AL's best hitters and pitchers from the month of June for the 2025 MLB season.
We’re now three months deep into the 2025 MLB season, and the American League has been home to some incredible performances so far this year. We’ve seen Aaron Judge hit like Barry Bonds, Cal Raleigh chase down home run records for catchers, as well as other impressive feats. It’s been fascinating to watch all year long, and it should only get better as the season ages.
This past month, we saw some truly impressive performances on both sides of the ball. Our hitter medals include players from all three divisions, showing how spread out the talent has been. Also, the American League produced such good pitching that we have a six-way tie for our Gold Medal!
Here at Just Baseball, our editorial staff has selected the players we chose to name as our Players of the Month in June. As we keep updating these stories throughout the season, it’ll be interesting to see who finds themselves here later in the season.
Let’s meet the top performers for June.
American League Hitters of the Month
Gold Medal Hitter of the Month: Yandy Diaz, TBR
June Stats: 113 PA, 5 HR, 16 R, 13 RBI, .400/.469/.610, 0 SB, 208 wRC+, 1.6 fWAR
Although the 2025 season has been a whirlwind for the Tampa Bay Rays, Yandy Diaz has been the one stable performer all year long. This didn’t change in June, as the 33-year-old first baseman was named our Gold Medal Hitter of the Month.
During June, Yandy Diaz led the American League in plenty of hitting categories, showing his dominance overall. This included batting average, on-base percentage, wOBA, as well as wRC+. Although he’s played just 80 games to this point in the season, Diaz is already about to surpass his fWAR total from last season.
Diaz managed to outperform many of the top hitters in the American League by a wide margin in June, making him the most deserving player for our Gold Medal Award.
Silver Medal Hitter of the Month: Byron Buxton, MIN
June Stats: 103 PA, 9 HR, 17 R, 21 RBI, .310/.408/.678, 6 SB, 198 wRC+, 1.8 fWAR
Throughout his MLB career, baseball fans have long wondered what a fully healthy season from Byron Buxton could look like. It’s always been clear that the talent and production are both there, but it was always his health that got in the way.
This season, we’re finally seeing the answer to that question, and we saw a lot of this play out over the month of June.
Buxton played out of his mind in June, posting a very impressive slash line of .310/.408/.678 in addition to a wRC+ just shy of 200. He also missed generating the most fWAR in the American League during June by 0.1, finishing in second place behind Cal Raleigh for the crown. Due to this, Buxton was the clear choice for our Silver Medal Hitter of the Month.
Bronze Medal Hitter of the Month: Cal Raleigh, SEA
June Stats: 118 PA, 11 HR, 22 R, 27 RBI, .300/.398/.690, 3 SB, 195 wRC+, 1.9 fWAR
If there’s one major storyline to take away from the American League this season, it’s been Cal Raleigh’s sheer dominance at the plate. He has a chance to set the single-season record for homers by a catcher, and his dominant June helped further his chances to do so.
During June’s contests, Raleigh raked, posting the highest fWAR by any American League hitter, while also tying for the most homers in June as well. He also set a new record for the most homers hit by a catcher prior to the All-Star Game in June.
Raleigh has a real shot to win the AL MVP if he keeps this up, and June showed why this is the case.
Just Missed: Jo Adell, LAA
June Stats: 105 PA, 11 HR, 20 R, 19 RBI, .293/.375/.663, 2 SB, 188 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR
Although he won’t be named on our podium for American League Hitters of the Month, Jo Adell continued his breakout campaign in a big way in June. Due to this, he does deserve to be recognized in some way.
Adell slugged 11 homers last month, tying only Cal Raleigh for the top spot. He also routinely ranked near the top of the offensive leaderboards for June in the process. While he won’t be taking home a medal, he’ll be a player worth keeping an eye on for July’s monthly awards.
American League Pitchers of the Month
Gold Medal Pitcher of the Month: Six-Way Tie
As I briefly mentioned in the introduction, American League pitchers threw incredibly well in June, making it very difficult to rank these arms for June. After much consideration, we decided a six-way tie was the best way to solve this issue. The tie is between Jacob deGrom, Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez, Max Fried, Tarik Skubal, and Seth Lugo.
Let’s take a closer look at these six pitchers.
Jacob deGrom, TEX
June Stats: 4-0 (5 GS), 1.41 ERA, 32.0 IP, 32 K, 6 BB, 1.4 fWAR
After being stuck on the injured list for the last few seasons, we’re finally seeing a healthy Jacob deGrom once again, and it’s been an incredible journey. In June, deGrom was dominant, as he tied Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet for the most fWAR by an American League starter.
He also did this while keeping his ERA right around 1.40, an impressive feat. Although he’s now 37 years old, deGrom is still pitching like he did years ago.
Hunter Brown, HOU
June Stats: 1-0 (5 GS), 1.19 ERA, 30.1 IP, 39 K, 12 BB, 0.8 fWAR
Ahead of the 2025 season, many people expected the American League Cy Young Award to be Tarik Skubal’s award to lose. However, a few arms have made it quite an interesting race, and Hunter Brown is one of these names.
During June, Brown recorded the lowest ERA by an American League starter, showing his dominance. He also tied a few other pitchers for third on the strikeout leaderboard as well. For this performance, he was one of our six players tied for the Gold Medal Pitcher of the Month.
Framber Valdez, HOU
June Stats: 4-0 (5 GS), 1.74 ERA, 31.0 IP, 35 K, 15 BB, 1.0 fWAR
Hunter Brown wasn’t the only Astros starting pitcher to have a dominant month of June, as left-hander Framber Valdez dominated all month long. This is especially important for him, as this is his contract season.
Valdez posted the fourth-lowest ERA of any American League starter last month, while simultaneously being one of just five pitchers to 1.0 fWAR or more during June’s contests. He made it incredibly hard to choose against him for our Gold Medal, which eventually led to him being one of the six players tied for that honor.
Max Fried, NYY
June Stats: 3-1 (5 GS), 1.91 ERA, 33.0 IP, 34 K, 5 BB, 1.1 fWAR
When the New York Yankees lost Juan Soto in free agency, they decided to pivot to signing ace Max Fried to a long-term deal. This hasn’t just paid off, but it’s been one of the best moves of the offseason.
Fried reinforced his dominance during June’s contests, as he posted an ERA under two while walking just five batters across 33 innings, an impressive feat. Similarly to Valdez, he was one of the other four pitchers to record 1.0 fWAR or more during June’s games. Fried has been great this year, and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight for his dominance.
Tarik Skubal, DET
June Stats: 5-0 (5 GS), 1.89 ERA, 33.1 IP, 39 K, 7 BB, 1.2 fWAR
After winning the American League Cy Young Award last season, expectations have been high for Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal. He hasn’t just lived up to these expectations, but he’s surpassed them in every way.
Skubal pitched great in June, being the only American League pitcher to win all five of his starts. He also pitched to an ERA under 1.90, while tying for third place on the strikeout leaderboard. Skubal’s last start of the month was a seven-inning, 13-strikeout gem, and it helped land him on this list.
Seth Lugo, KCR
June Stats: 2-0 (5 GS), 1.26 ERA, 28.2 IP, 31 K, 11 BB, 0.8 fWAR
The Kansas City Royals came into the 2025 season searching to replicate their dominance from 2024 and sneak into a Wild Card Game once again. They’ve disappointed in that avenue, as they currently sit at just 39-46. Despite the team’s record, Seth Lugo has been quite the opposite of disappointing, as he’s been very good so far this year.
Lugo had a fantastic month of June, as he ranked second among American League starters in ERA, placing himself between Hunter Brown and Jacob deGrom in the process. He also racked up an impressive 0.8 fWAR, landing him as one of our six players tied for the Gold Medal this month.