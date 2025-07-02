American League Players of the Month: June 2025

We’re now three months deep into the 2025 MLB season, and the American League has been home to some incredible performances so far this year. We’ve seen Aaron Judge hit like Barry Bonds, Cal Raleigh chase down home run records for catchers, as well as other impressive feats. It’s been fascinating to watch all year long, and it should only get better as the season ages.

This past month, we saw some truly impressive performances on both sides of the ball. Our hitter medals include players from all three divisions, showing how spread out the talent has been. Also, the American League produced such good pitching that we have a six-way tie for our Gold Medal!

Here at Just Baseball, our editorial staff has selected the players we chose to name as our Players of the Month in June. As we keep updating these stories throughout the season, it’ll be interesting to see who finds themselves here later in the season.

Let’s meet the top performers for June.