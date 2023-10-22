Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros, Game 6 ALCS Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for October 22, 2023

Framber Valdez: 3.45 ERA, 4.33 xERA, 3.50 FIP, 3.39 xFIP, 3.70 SIERA

The road team has won every game of this series. That is very unusual in a Championship series, but it’s not as crazy when you look at how these teams have performed at certain ballparks. The Astros were 39-42 this season at home but were one of the best road teams in baseball who played their best ball at Globe Life Field. The Rangers were also a prolific road team, so as the series shifts back to Houston, they have more of a shot than they did at home, as strange as that sounds.

They also have a superior pitcher. I’m still waiting on the Framber masterclass that he always seems to have in October, and maybe it’s today, but I’ll have to see it to believe it. He ended the season on a sour note, allowing 10 ER in his last 9.1 IP against the Mariners and Royals. He got crushed for five earned runs in four innings against the Twins; then it happened again against the Rangers in 2.2 IP.

The only reason to back him is that he’s “due.” I have a ton of respect for Framber but against a Rangers lineup with their backs against the wall? I don’t see it coming today, especially when the Rangers have had one clear weakness this series, and Framber can’t exploit it.

That weakness is high-velocity four-seamers from right-handed pitchers. They struggled against Javier, Verlander, and Hunter Brown, who all upped the usage against Texas and put away their breaking balls. They still went to the breakers, but the usage rate went down in this series. Framber has his sinker, which has been getting crushed, and he throws from the left side, putting the Rangers in their better split.

Nathan Eovaldi lines up on the other side. If I were to select my three favorite pitchers in the postseason, the list would read Zack Wheeler, Cristian Javier, and then Nathan Eovaldi. Backs against the wall, a veteran like Eovaldi is exactly the pitcher Texas needs in this spot. He’s thrown 19.2 IP in these playoffs, pitching to a 2.29 ERA/2.29 FIP/2.06 xFIP with a 30.3 K-BB%. That is phenomenal, and it backs up the narrative that he’s one of the best we have in this spot.