Who Will Be the Toughest Spoiler Down the Stretch?

With six weeks remaining in the 2024 MLB regular season, the intensity of the playoff push is cranking up. Fans for sure, and if they were being honest players and baseball personnel as well, are checking the standings not just weekly now, but daily. Scoreboard watching is starting to really hit its stride.

Glancing ahead to upcoming schedules of not only your favorite team but that of the teams that they are in a race with is now common practice. Along those lines, there are some teams that no longer really find themselves in the postseason hunt. Not that they are mathematically eliminated quite yet – only the White Sox fit that category to date. But a quick glance at the ‘ol Magic 8 Ball would probably garner, “outlook not so good”.

These are the teams that can really upend a potential playoff contenders’ season. Not every team that is vying for a postseason spot will get in. For most of those teams that don’t make it, there will be some key games and series against other nonplayoff teams that cost them.

Who are those teams that could wreak havoc on the playoff picture? Some are up and comers, others are just plain disappointments for 2024. And still others find themselves in the middle. No matter which category a team falls into, the idea of impacting the playoff races by beating the best of the best is something that all competitors cherish.