Nolan Arenado Is Back (Because He Never Really Left)

There aren’t many ballplayers with more impressive resumes than Nolan Arenado. In addition to his myriad defensive awards and achievements, the Cardinals’ third baseman is a seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, and three-time NL home run champ. Sure, playing in Coors Field helped to juice his numbers a little bit, but as he proved with his MVP-finalist campaign in 2022, Arenado doesn’t need a hitter-friendly home ballpark to be one of the best players in the game.

Yet as the 2023 season began, a dreadful slump had fans questioning his skills.

One might have thought that Arenado’s long track record of success would earn him the benefit of the doubt, but then again, his performance really wasn’t doing him any favors. By nearly every offensive statistic you can think of, this past April was the worst of his career. Never before had he gotten off to such a slow start.

April Fool

In 121 trips to the plate, Arenado slashed .239/.281/.319 with a 65 wRC+. By OPS, wOBA, and wRC+, he ranked among the ten worst hitters in the National League. The month of May didn’t start much better; he hit .207/.281/.345 with a 76 wRC+ across his first seven games.