Fernando Tatis Jr. Proving His Brilliance Was Never in Question

It goes without saying that Tatis isn’t going to play all 162 this season, so he’d have to produce at an even higher level to finish with 9 fWAR. But that’s beside the point. He’s played in every game since his return, and he’s been the most valuable player in baseball in that time. He has forced his way into the NL MVP race with fewer games played than all the other contenders.

Tatis is every bit the player he was when he last took the field in 2021. He hasn’t missed a beat.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. HIT THIS ONE TO MONTAUK!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HzoOVli5FR — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 27, 2023

Tatis hit the ground running in mid-April, batting .304 with a 124 wRC+ in his first ten games. However, he wasn’t in proper superstar form until a couple of weeks later, when he hit .333 with a 172 wRC+ from May 5 to 15.

He slowed down in the latter half of May, but the slump was short-lived. Tatis has gone nuclear in June, batting .400 with a 249 wRC+. It’s this ongoing stretch that has rocketed him to the top of so many leaderboards.

Fernando Tatis Jr. golfs this one out to center and the Padres are flying! pic.twitter.com/bdxrtccDgb — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 14, 2023

Perhaps the most impressive thing Tatis has done this season (aside from being his typical impressive self) is cutting down on his strikeouts. Plate discipline was his one weakness over his first three big league seasons; he whiffed a ton and struck out 27.6% of the time.

This year, Tatis has struck out in only 18.8% of his plate appearances, a huge improvement. His whiff rate has gone from dreadful to simply below average, another big step forward. He’s making more contact, and for a player who hits and runs as well as he does, that should portend success. Thus far, it certainly has.