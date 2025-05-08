2025 MLB All-Scrappy Team: Who Are the Top Gamers in Baseball?

In a league dominated by towering sluggers, triple-digit heaters and highlight-reel superstars, baseball still finds room for the grinders, the gamers, the scrappy glue guys and the certified pests who never take a pitch off and somehow always seem to be in the middle of a rally, a web gem, or a gritty win.

Today, I present a roster of players who embody those traits. The All-Scrappy Team. This group may not jump off the page in terms of stature or raw tools, but they do all the little things right, play with heart, and offer immense value that doesn’t always show up in a surface-level stat read.

They’re the players you hate playing against but love to have on your team. And come October, we might just look back and realize that these guys were the reason their teams kept winning.

Here are the 2025 All-Scrappy selections, 40 games into the season.