2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regional Preview: Coastal Carolina vs. Auburn

In the year of the mid-major according to some (me specifically), Coastal Carolina is the team that has really grabbed my attention.

In year one of the Kevin Schnall regime, they managed to not only win the Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament but also punched their ticket to a Super Regional. As the last mid-major to win a National Championship (2016), it’s hard to ignore what they’ve accomplished, and they still feel like one of the more underrated teams remaining.

Auburn has been one of the more surprising stories this season, relying on their extremely explosive offense led by future first-round pick Ike Irish, and have proved week in and week out that they can compete and beat the best teams in the country.

But is it enough to take down a scrappy ball club like Coastal?