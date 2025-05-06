MLB’s Iron Men: Which Top Starters Are in Peak Form Again?

In today’s era of flame-throwing, strikeout-oriented starting pitchers, the durable ones are a rare, dying breed. Only a select handful of arms around the league are a lock for north of 180 innings year in and year out. In fact, since the beginning of 2022, only 14 starting pitchers have logged at least 570 innings.

This is a true testament to how difficult it is average 190 innings a season. However, in 2025, several of Major League Baseball’s top starting pitchers are right back at it, putting their rotations on their back and pitching deep into games.

Let’s take a look at the modern “iron men” of MLB and where they’re at a month into the season.

Stats taken prior to first pitch on May 6th

Logan Webb

661.1 Innings Pitched since Beginning of 2022

Logan Webb has become the poster boy for durability and consistency when it comes to starting pitching. He’s eclipsed 200 innings in each of the last two seasons while owning an elite ground ball rate, consistently hovering around the 60% mark.