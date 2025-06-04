2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regional Preview: UTSA vs. UCLA

On the mound is where things are more questionable for the Roadrunners. They don’t have a ton of depth and have a team ERA of nearly five. The good news for them is that they live in the strike zone and rank 11th in the nation in walk percentage. The Bruins are going to have to find ways to do damage instead of looking for the walk.

Overall, this is just a scrappy team. A team that is likely going to pester you and likely make you very angry, given their relentlessness. They showcased they aren’t afraid to go on the road into enemy territory and put in work, either. They can handle the pressure.

UCLA Bruins

The biggest strength for this UCLA team is how well-balanced it is. I had a lot of questions about the pitching staff after I saw them against Maryland, but they’ve pulled it together since then.

They are quite impressive on the offensive side of the ball, as they have hit .297 as a team with a team on-base percentage (OBP) of .413. They were also scoring 7.9 runs per game (49th in the nation) prior to the regional. This is also a team that doesn’t strike out a ton and finds ways to get on base.

On top of that, they have one of the best, if not the best, college baseball players in the entire country at the top of their lineup in shortstop Roch Cholowsky. He’s a guy we’ve talked about as a potential 1.1 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, and he’s been a huge piece to this team’s success.

It’s a young offense, highlighted by other guys like Dean West, Roman Martin, and Cashel Dugger, but they find ways to get it done.