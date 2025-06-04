2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regional Preview: Duke vs. Murray State

Series Overview

Duke Blue Devils

Overall: 40-19

Conference: 17-13

RPI: 30

SOS: 34

Murray State

Overall: 42-14

Conference: 17-8

RPI: 67

SOS: 222

I mentioned this in our last super regional preview, but this is also not a Super Regional we would’ve projected. The gritty Duke Blue Devils went to Athens and showcased why too many people slept on them throughout the year, especially with their early-season struggles.

Meanwhile, Murray State came out of nowhere and absolutely shocked the world by taking down the #1 seed in the Oxford Regional in Ole Miss. This scrappy group has so much team chemistry and plays with a chip on their shoulder. This should make for a hell of a series.

Team Strengths & Weaknesses

Duke Blue Devils

Grit. That’s been the motto for Duke all season long and likely their biggest strength coming into the Super Regional. They play with a ton of fire and never give up attitude. It’s been a common theme even when they’ve faced adversity.

This team can slug it as well. The 14th-ranked in the entire nation in home runs, and you saw the power on display in the Athens Regional. Ben Miller has hit 20 long balls, AJ Gracia has hit 13, Jake Hyde has 11, and Tyler Albright has 10.