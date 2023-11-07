Texas Rangers Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

Hey, it’s a pretty good time to be a Rangers fan! Texas just won their first World Series in franchise history to cap off an unbelievable season that culminated in a postseason where they took down their rival and the defending champions while dominating every other opponent in their way.

The Rangers will enter 2024 at the top of the league with holes to be filled but primarily the goal of defending their title next season. This team has a core of extremely talented and still fairly young players with a deep farm system that presents reinforcements that will be on the way when needed.

There are no major holes to be fixed on this team, but rather a few key decisions to be made on free agents and how to add pieces to support their championship team. This roster is set in win-now mode for the next five years and likely more, which will tell the story of this winter.

Money honestly will not be a factor for the Rangers after their spending spree the past few seasons and they’ll be willing to enter luxury tax if they can help bolster their roster.